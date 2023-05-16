UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.64. 1,705,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,878,960. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,258 shares of company stock valued at $57,022,118 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.