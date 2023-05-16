UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Invests $3.22 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,563,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,304,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $890,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,359,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,123,994. The firm has a market cap of $609.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.59 and a 200-day moving average of $162.39.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

