UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $531,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,245,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,321,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

