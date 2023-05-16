University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading Down 6.2%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13. 1,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

University Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.

University Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

University Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest, University Lending Group, LLC (ULG), UIF Corporation (UIF), and Holding Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.