Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Uniti Group Trading Up 2.4 %

UNIT opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $899.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Uniti Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.92%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 289.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

