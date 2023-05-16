United Maritime (USEA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 18th.
United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported 3.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 14.93 million during the quarter.
United Maritime Stock Performance
USEA stock opened at 2.75 on Tuesday. United Maritime has a twelve month low of 0.80 and a twelve month high of 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.82 and a 200-day moving average of 3.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Maritime
An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of United Maritime worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Maritime Company Profile
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.
