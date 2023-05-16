Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 113,005 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

