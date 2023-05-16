Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Price Performance

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.96. 626,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.86. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

