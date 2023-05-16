Ultra Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $69.37 million and approximately $963,280.82 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,042.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.82 or 0.00431970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00127733 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00024572 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00040205 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20649545 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $991,387.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

