UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s current price.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ UFPI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.99. 47,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,099,601.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,493.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975 in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1,747.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in UFP Industries by 205.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,045,000 after purchasing an additional 307,354 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

