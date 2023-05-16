Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $26.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of TWST opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.17. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

In other news, insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Further Reading

