TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance
SMIF opened at GBX 72 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.75. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 64.15 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 87.60 ($1.10). The firm has a market cap of £175.87 million and a P/E ratio of -421.18.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
