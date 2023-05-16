Tweedy Browne Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in GSK by 351.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,146 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at $105,948,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,730 ($21.67) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Down 0.7 %

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.53. 827,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $45.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

