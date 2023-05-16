Tweedy Browne Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,241 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight Capital reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $82.05. The stock had a trading volume of 438,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,212. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

