Tweedy Browne Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,255,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.9% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,485,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,153,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $219.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.