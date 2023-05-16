Tweedy Browne Co LLC Lowers Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 114,565 shares during the quarter. Autoliv comprises approximately 4.1% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 1.15% of Autoliv worth $76,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Autoliv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,368,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 866,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $85.59. 293,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,168. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,059 shares of company stock worth $464,098 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

