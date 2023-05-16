Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). Approximately 282,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 219,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.11 ($0.01).
Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.43.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.
Featured Stories
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.