Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). Approximately 282,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 219,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.11 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

