Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in First Solar were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $221.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.96 and its 200-day moving average is $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.77 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,409 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.