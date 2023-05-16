Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 930 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSP opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.