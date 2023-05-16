Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 874 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $140.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day moving average of $130.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

