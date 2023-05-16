Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 294 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Boeing were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $202.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

