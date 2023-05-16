Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 238 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.05 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.73 and a 200 day moving average of $142.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

