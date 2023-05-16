Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 238 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

AAP stock opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.73 and its 200 day moving average is $142.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $109.05 and a one year high of $217.35.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

