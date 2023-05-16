Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,213 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,168 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,229,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,031,000 after purchasing an additional 105,268 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 590,521 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,576,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

