Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 20 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $670.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

