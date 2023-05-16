Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 159 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Xylem were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 613.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,957.0% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 432,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 428,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.