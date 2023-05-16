Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,318 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

