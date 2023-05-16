Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 101 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,261,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $127.99 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average is $144.65.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

