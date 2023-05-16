Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 88,650 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 97,342 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 16,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.58.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

