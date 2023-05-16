Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $183.85 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

