Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 791 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.06. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.61.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

