Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

