Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 216.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

