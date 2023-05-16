Trust Co. of Vermont Has $903,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Waters were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.3% during the third quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 44.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock opened at $273.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $262.74 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.98 and a 200-day moving average of $320.57.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

