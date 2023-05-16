Trust Co. of Vermont Has $735,000 Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies Profile

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.