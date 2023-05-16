Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $201.19 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

