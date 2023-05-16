Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 55 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in McKesson were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $391.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.49. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

