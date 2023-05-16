Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TROX opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.21. Tronox has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.96 million. Tronox had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $621,203.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock worth $3,032,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

