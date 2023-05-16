TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TNET. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TNET opened at $93.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $95.61.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,055 shares of company stock worth $1,230,590 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 157.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 113,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,030.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

