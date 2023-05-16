Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share.
Trevena Stock Down 12.6 %
TRVN stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $11.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevena (TRVN)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.