Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share.

Trevena Stock Down 12.6 %

TRVN stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $11.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trevena

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

