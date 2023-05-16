Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,141 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 96% compared to the typical volume of 2,108 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,861. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

