TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
TPG opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. TPG has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TPG will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
