TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

TPG Price Performance

TPG opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. TPG has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TPG will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TPG by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,325,000 after purchasing an additional 145,072 shares during the period. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.