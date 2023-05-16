Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on June 16th

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Town Centre Securities Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN opened at GBX 136.55 ($1.71) on Tuesday. Town Centre Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 123.48 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 182.40 ($2.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.60. The stock has a market cap of £66.17 million, a P/E ratio of -377.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 151.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Ziff sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.73), for a total transaction of £20,010 ($25,065.76). Corporate insiders own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

