Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$25.50 at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.07 and a 12 month high of C$25.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of C$293.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.1352785 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

