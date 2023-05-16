Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.84 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00007365 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.84 billion and approximately $17.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00024962 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018284 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,230.13 or 1.00057819 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002397 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.99845748 USD and is up 7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $15,783,126.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

