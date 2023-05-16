Tomer Yosef-Or Purchases 24,671 Shares of KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Stock

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) Director Tomer Yosef-Or purchased 24,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $27,878.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,878.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KORE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KORE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. 136,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,951. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Analysts anticipate that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORE Group

KORE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in KORE Group by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in KORE Group by 63.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KORE Group by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Featured Articles

