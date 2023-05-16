Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $128.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

