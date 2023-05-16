Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 7,905 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.73% of Apogee Enterprises worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 89,978 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.8 %

APOG stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $868.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,209. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.