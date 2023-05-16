Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 57,850 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,850 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of TTM Technologies worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,965,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,127,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 241,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 55,074 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

