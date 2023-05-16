Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 396 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $233.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.30.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

